Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Akoustis Technologies worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.56. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,175.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

