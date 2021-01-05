Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Biglari worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter valued at $242,000.

BH stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.06 per share, with a total value of $700,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,729 shares of company stock worth $6,181,662. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

