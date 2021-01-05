Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

