Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading 19.3% Higher

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $1.73. 277,971,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 317,271,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

CHEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

