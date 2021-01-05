Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64). 117,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 149,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).
The stock has a market cap of £29.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.44.
In other news, insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 413,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £206,887.50 ($270,299.84).
Checkit plc (CKT.L) Company Profile (LON:CKT)
Checkit plc provides cloud-based services that supports human work and automated monitoring in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.
