Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPK. BidaskClub cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE:CPK opened at $105.65 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.