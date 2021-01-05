Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Reaches $113.60 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $113.60 million and approximately $57.70 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00211276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00496220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.