China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.43.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth about $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

