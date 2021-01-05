China Mobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,657 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CHL stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 122,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,268. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

