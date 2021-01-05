China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $28.34. 943,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,487,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHA. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Telecom by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

