Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDNY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

