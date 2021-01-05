Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

