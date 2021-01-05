Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CHRYY stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Chorus has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Chorus Company Profile
Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.