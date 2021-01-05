Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Christopher & Banks in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

CBKC stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.01. Christopher & Banks has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.