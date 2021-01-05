ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

CDXC stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. As a group, analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

