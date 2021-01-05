Chronobank (TIME) One Day Volume Tops $56,152.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00355120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech.

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

