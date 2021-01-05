Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. 28,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,002. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

