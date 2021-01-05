Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.