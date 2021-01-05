Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

