Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.