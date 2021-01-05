Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was up 11% on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $12.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Energy Fuels traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 13,001,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,512,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

