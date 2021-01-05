Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) versus Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Head-To-Head Survey

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 6.56 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -335.90 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clearway Energy and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.60%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

