CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CNB Financial worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.95. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

