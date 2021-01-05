CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CNO Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives to enhance its earnings profile look impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The company engages in effective capital deployment measures through share buybacks and dividend hikes, which should instill investor confidence in the stock. However, high debt levels of CNO Financial induce a rise in interest expenses. The company's revenues, which have been under pressure since last year due to low insurance policy income, are expected to get depleted due to the COVID-led uncertainties.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,185. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

