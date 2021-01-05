Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Shares of Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.00. Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,084,374 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.41.

About Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR)

Cobra Resources plc engages in the exploration and mining of gold and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Wudinna project covering an area of 1,928 square kilometers located in Central Gawler Craton Gold Province, South Australia; and the Prince Alfred Copper project situated approximately 100 km north-east of Port Augusta, South Australia.

