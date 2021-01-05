Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.98

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 32188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Amatil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.