CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Cap of $198,609.59

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $198,609.59 and approximately $61,531.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00043268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00334909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023946 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.