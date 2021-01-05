Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the lowest is $4.04 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $16.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of CL opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

