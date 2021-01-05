Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. 28,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.