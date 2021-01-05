Colin M. Angle Sells 15,475 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. 466,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,998. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

