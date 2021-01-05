Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. 73,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,731. The firm has a market cap of $938.27 million, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.