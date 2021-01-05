Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

