Comparing Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) & Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 2 2 0 2.20 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential downside of 18.11%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Nutriband.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 1.93% 3.20% 2.28% Nutriband N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $697.60 million 3.08 -$45.90 million $1.07 42.00 Nutriband $370,000.00 248.35 -$2.27 million ($0.37) -40.54

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Nutriband on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies. The company sells its products under the MIC-KEY, CORPAK, NEOMED, BALLARD, MICROCUFF, ENDOCLEAR, ON-Q, AMBIT, GAME READY, and COOLIEF brand names. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, and through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

