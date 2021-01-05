Comparing Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Getty Realty alerts:

This table compares Getty Realty and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $140.65 million 8.21 $49.72 million $1.72 15.69 Broad Street Realty $7.24 million 0.21 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 33.71% 8.16% 3.84% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Getty Realty and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.