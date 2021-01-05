Comparing Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) & Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Trio-Tech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 2.10 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -50.74 Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.43 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Trio-Tech International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veeco Instruments and Trio-Tech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Risk and Volatility

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -12.58% 2.66% 1.22% Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Veeco Instruments on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, laser diodes, 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, mini-and micro-LEDs, micro-electro mechanical systems, and other semiconductor devices, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

