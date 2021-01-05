Comparing Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vicon Industries alerts:

52.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vicon Industries and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -11.27% -4.42% -1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vicon Industries and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 1 4 0 2.80

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Vicon Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Vicon Industries has a beta of 92.37, indicating that its share price is 9,137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicon Industries and PowerFleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.01 -$5.40 million N/A N/A PowerFleet $81.92 million 2.92 -$10.96 million ($0.12) -64.17

Vicon Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Vicon Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicon Industries Company Profile

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its product under the PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicon Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicon Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.