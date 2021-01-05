Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.