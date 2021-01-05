Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

BBCP stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $224.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

