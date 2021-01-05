Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $216.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $220.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.17.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

