Contrasting Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) & Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75% Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 6.55 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -7.48 Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion 0.04 -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Forward Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Forward Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential upside of 148.69%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Forward Pharma A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

