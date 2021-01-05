Contrasting Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strongbridge Biopharma and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 270.93%. Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 53.23%. Given Strongbridge Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Strongbridge Biopharma is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma -205.02% -80.86% -48.02% Antibe Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma and Antibe Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma $21.71 million 7.62 -$49.45 million ($1.10) -2.24 Antibe Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.50) -6.20

Antibe Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strongbridge Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma beats Antibe Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in a Phase III clinical trials that for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a somatostatin analog that completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.