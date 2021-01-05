Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Convatec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Convatec Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Convatec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. Convatec Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.