Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

