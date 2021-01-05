Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CORT opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORT. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

