CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.84

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.84 and traded as high as $125.66. CoreSite Realty shares last traded at $121.48, with a volume of 313,386 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. BidaskClub upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after buying an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

