Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Corteva stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

