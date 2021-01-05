Cortex (CTXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.