Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.52.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.74. 2,278,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,426. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

