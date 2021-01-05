Counos Coin Achieves Market Cap of $22.14 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and approximately $534,080.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

