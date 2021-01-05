CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.86. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 246,982 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

